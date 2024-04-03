Tihar jail management on Wednesday refuted Aam Aadmi Party's claims that Arvind Kejriwal lost 4.5 kgs of weight. In its official statement, Tihar jail management said that his vitals are stable since arrival to jail. Meanwhile, Delhi HC is hearing Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weight is constant at 65 kg from the day he was brought to Tihar jail, clarified management on Wednesday, after the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi claimed that the AAP supremo lost 4.5 kg weight in three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE Updates “On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight has been constant at 65 Kg, since he arrived in jail and to date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per the Court order. His vital statistics are normal," said Tihar jail management in its statement on Wednesday.

In her social media post, Atishi said Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “putting his health at risk by putting him in jail". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the country's service. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.

The Delhi minister also presented the party's next course of action regarding Arvind Kejriwal's deteriorating health condition. While speaking at the press conference, Atishi said, “The Delhi High Court will hear a plea challenging his arrest by ED today. After the court decides on it, we will seek legal help over his health situation."

"The whole country is watching. For a severely diabetic patient, if their sugar levels fall below 50 mg/dL, it is extremely worrying. While he was in ED custody, his sugar levels fell thrice, including one time when it came down to 46 mg/dL," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in excise policy-linked money laundering case The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. On April 1, a Delhi Court sent him to judicial custody till April 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court began hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest. During the first half of the hearing session, advocate AM Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, began his argument by underlining the importance of a “level playing field."

“Level playing field is not just a phrase, or word but has 3 components—- it is part of free and fair elections which in turn is part of democracy and basic structure. It reeks of timing issues — to not participate in the election & to try and demolish the political party before the first vote is cast. The timing reeks of basic structure, democracy issue, free and fair elections issue," LiveLaw quoted Singhvi as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

