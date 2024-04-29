‘Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting,’ AAP said.

The officials at Tihar jail have allowed Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, to see him. She will visit him today, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," PTI quoted AAP as saying.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal holds road show in East Delhi, AAP says ‘BJP scared…' Arvind Kejriwal's party earlier said that the permission had not been given to meet the chief minister in jail. The jail officials, however, said this wasn't true. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is going to meet Kejriwal on April 30.

Also Read: SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea tomorrow, Tihar jail denies wife Sunita permission to meet Delhi CM | 12 updates Sunita Kejriwal and Atishi were later seen going to Tihar Jail to meet the Delhi chief minister.

‘What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal?’ On April 28, Sunita Kejriwal held a roadshow in West Delhi and called Delhi CM "sher (Lion)". She said that he was jailed because he had built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal? His fault is he gave free electricity, earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts but now we get electricity 24 hours, schools are being made for your students, Mohalla clinics were made and now every month, women will be given ₹1000. Arvind Kejriwal is a "Sher" (lion)," ANI quoted her as saying.

Also Read: 'Modi govt wants to kill my husband': Sunita Kejriwal attacks BJP during INDIA rally, dubs Arvind Kejriwal a 'lion' This was Sunita Kejriwal's second roadshow supporting the AAP's Lok Sabha candidate, Mahabal Mishra, as part of the party's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!