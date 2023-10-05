Arvind Kejriwal next in line to be arrested? Legal challenges Delhi CM faces
AAP lost three of its key leaders within a span of a little over a year to ED arrests, naturally raising suspicion if the elected Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is the next ‘target’ of the investigative agency.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s three leaders have been jailed by the Enforcement directorate in two different cases of hawala cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested in connection with the scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.