Arvind Kejriwal next in line to be arrested? Legal challenges Delhi CM faces

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s three leaders have been jailed by the Enforcement directorate in two different cases of hawala cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested in connection with the scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

While the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and the Assembly Polls are on the horizon, and the arrest of three key leaders of AAP, seems like a manipulated move by the investigative agencies, often encouraging an onlooker to believe statements of the Opposition INDIA bloc- the ambiguity of the arrests are still being debated in different courts.

AAP lost three of its key leaders within a span of a little over a year to ED arrests, naturally raising suspicion if the elected Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is the next 'target' of the investigative agency.

Here's looking at all cases Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is facing

Delhi Excise Policy Case The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier called in the Delhi Chief Minister for interrogation in relation to the Delhi excise Policy Scam case. In April this year, the AAP supremo had been summoned as a witness, and not an accused in the excise policy case.

However, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was on Wednesday, had not been named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by ED. He was arrested after the investigative agency launched raids at his residence, drawing links with accused turned approver restauranter Dinesh Arora.

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, and Sambit Patra have also implicated that either of the jailed AAP leaders would snitch on Kejriwal, whom Thakur has designated as the ‘kingpin’ of the corruption.

Delhi CM house renovation case The 'Seesh Mahal' that BJP lovingly calls the Delhi CM's officials residence in Delhi after it was renovated has caught attention for the amount that was spent in refurbishment.

On 27 September, CBI registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" with respect to the construction of a new official residence for CM Kejriwal.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work.

Defamation case for seeking PM Modi's education proof In August, the Supreme Court had refused to give any relief to CM Kejriwal in the defamation proceedings filed by the Gujarat University over his remarks about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case of defamation was filed by Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel against Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh after the Chief Information Commissioner's order to provide the details of PM Modi's degree was set aside by the Gujarat High Court.

Kejriwal on 1 April raised questions on PM Modi's education qualification and asked if the “PM degree is fake?" Gujarat court had even imposed ₹25,000 fine against him.

Illegal postering during Gujarat polls Goa Police had issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign. Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal, AAP national convener, under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

