Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for supporting the ‘Pakistanis’ creating a ruckus outside his residence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief remarks came hours after scores of Pakistani Hindu refugees protested outside his residence against his remarks over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Today, a few Pakistanis created ruckus outside my house. They were given full respect and got looked after by Delhi Police. The BJP too fully supported them. How dare they come to our country and demand apology from a CM who was elected by the people of Delhi with a massive mandate? And the BJP is supporting them (the refugees)?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor wrote in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter). “Due to CAA, these Pakistanis will spread across the country, and create ruckus like they did today. BJP wants to make them its vote-bank," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Arvind Kerjiwal's fresh attack against the Pakistan refugees came days after he slammed the Union Government on the implementation of CAA and questioned the people of Delhi if the ‘women in your family will feel safe’ in the presence of ‘migrants from Pakistan.’

The remarks drew a huge backlash from the BJP and the migrant community from the capital city, who launched a protest against the Delhi Chief Minister.

While most of the political parties are criticizing the CAA for excluding a particular community from the legislation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to take a different tone and questioned the Union Government on why they are allowing illegal immigrants from other countries and awarding them Indian citizenship.

Amit Shah responds to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism

While responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's attack on the CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the AAP chief is doing “vote-bank politics" and raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.

"He (Kejriwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship," Amit Shah said.

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi which is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the Union Minister added.

