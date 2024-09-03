Delhi Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the CBI chargesheet naming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) naming Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as an accused in the case regarding the alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

The court issued summons to all six accused named in the chargesheet — Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and P. Sarath Reddy. The court has now listed the matter on September 11.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said there was sufficient evidence against Kejriwal and the other accused to proceed against them.

The judge issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and summoned Pathak for September 11.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kejriwal, Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Sarath Reddy.

The CBI informed the court last month that it had procured the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case.

The federal agency had earlier procured the sanctions to investigate them in the case.