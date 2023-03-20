With the 2024 General Elections not far away, a fresh effort is being made by the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for a Third Front, reported NDTV .

Kejriwal, who has been battling with the Centre and Lieutenant Governor since 2014, wrote letters to seven Chief Ministers and invited them for dinner to Delhi on March 18. The AAP chief was of the idea that a 'progressive group of Chief Ministers' could be formed with a common cause, however, the meeting never happened due to a less-than-warm response by the invitees.

According to the report, the Delhi Chief Minister sent a letter on 5 February to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and others.

Meanwhile, citing poor health, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned it down.

Looking at details, KCR is currently focussing his attention on taking his party to other states, as his previous attempts for a third front recieved a lukewarm response from other parties.

On the other side, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared to go solo in the 2024 general elections. Though Congress has declared that it is ready to work with like-minded parties, things are not going according to its plans.