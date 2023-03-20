Arvind Kejriwal planned meet with 7 CMs, will third front attempt succeed?1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:01 PM IST
According to a report, the Delhi Chief Minister sent a letter on 5 February to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and others.
With the 2024 General Elections not far away, a fresh effort is being made by the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for a Third Front, reported NDTV.
