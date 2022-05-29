Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on May 29 that his government had improved the state of government schools and hospitals in the national capital. The national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that his party wanted to do the same in Haryana. He also chastised the BJP-led Haryana government for allegedly leaking question papers from government job recruitment tests.

Arvind Kejriwal addressed his party's first state-level rally in Haryana, asking for people's support in the June municipal elections. On June 19, voters will be polled in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils around the state.

The Delhi CM also spoke about “eliminating" corruption in Delhi and Punjab, citing the example of the sacking of Vijay Singla from the Punjab Cabinet for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

“We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well," said Kejriwal, seeking people’s support for the 2024 state assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the farmers of Haryana and Punjab for fighting the Centre over the three farm rules that have now been abolished.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, said, “I feel good when people call me 'Haryana ka lal'. Haryana is my janam bhoomi."

Arvind Kejriwal pledged that the state would have 24-hour electricity, just like Delhi. In an apparent dig at the Khattar government over unemployment, Kejriwal questioned the crowd how many jobs the BJP government had created in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that in the last seven years, his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

(With PTI inputs)