OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Arvind Kejriwal promises Delhi-like developments in Haryana
Listen to this article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on May 29 that his government had improved the state of government schools and hospitals in the national capital. The national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that his party wanted to do the same in Haryana. He also chastised the BJP-led Haryana government for allegedly leaking question papers from government job recruitment tests.

Arvind Kejriwal addressed his party's first state-level rally in Haryana, asking for people's support in the June municipal elections. On June 19, voters will be polled in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils around the state.

The Delhi CM also spoke about “eliminating" corruption in Delhi and Punjab, citing the example of the sacking of Vijay Singla from the Punjab Cabinet for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

“We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well," said Kejriwal, seeking people’s support for the 2024 state assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the farmers of Haryana and Punjab for fighting the Centre over the three farm rules that have now been abolished.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, said, “I feel good when people call me 'Haryana ka lal'. Haryana is my janam bhoomi."

Arvind Kejriwal pledged that the state would have 24-hour electricity, just like Delhi. In an apparent dig at the Khattar government over unemployment, Kejriwal questioned the crowd how many jobs the BJP government had created in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that in the last seven years, his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
According to Punjab CMO, Singla was fired after he confessed to demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts

AAP chief Kejriwal in tears after Punjab CM sacked state health minister

2 min read . 24 May 2022
Arvind Kejriwal has extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena. (ANI)

‘I extend a warm welcome to our new L-G', tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

1 min read . 24 May 2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today flaged off 150 electric buses. (ANI)

Delhi: Free travel in electric buses for 3 days; Kejriwal flags off 150 e-Buses

1 min read . 24 May 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout