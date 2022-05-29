Arvind Kejriwal promises Delhi-like developments in Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on May 29 that his government had improved the state of government schools and hospitals in the national capital. The national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that his party wanted to do the same in Haryana. He also chastised the BJP-led Haryana government for allegedly leaking question papers from government job recruitment tests.

