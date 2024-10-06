Arvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Modi during Delhi Assembly polls in 2025 if…

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenged PM Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal said, ‘There is an election in Delhi in Feb, I ask him to make electricity free in 22 states, I promise I will campaign for him in Delhi elections’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Modi during Delhi Assembly polls in 2025 if…
Arvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Modi during Delhi Assembly polls in 2025 if…(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government during the second 'Janata Ki Adalat' rally at Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital.

The former Delhi Chief Minister challenged PM Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal said, “There is an election in Delhi in February, I ask him to make electricity free in 22 states, I promise I will campaign for him in Delhi elections.”

Also Read | Kejriwal asks why central govt doesn’t make more Agniveers permanent when force…

Raising the law and order situation in Delhi, the AAP national convenor said the law and order has deteriorated in the national capital. Comparing Delhi with Mumbai of 90’s, Kejriwal said, we used to hear about underworld rule in Mumbai in 90’s, the same has happened in Delhi.

“The law and order has deteriorated. Bullets are being fired daily, there is a lot of crime. In 90's, we would hear that there was an underworld rule in Mumbai, the same has happened in Delhi. Delhi police is with them, what was BJP doing? They are only busy in stopping the work of Delhi government.

Also Read | Delhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house today

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of being anti-poor, citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards' salaries in Delhi.

“Ladies are hassled in buses of Delhi, there would be pickpockets, we brought bus marshals. But they stopped it,” Kejriwal added.

"There is no democracy in Delhi. It's under the LG's rule," he alleged.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Also Read | AAP leader shot at after argument with Akali leader in Punjab’s Jalalabad

Kejriwal said he double engine government has failed in the country. The first engine failed in June when they got 240 seats. The second engine will also fail from Jharkhand and Maharashtra slowly. “People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption...” he added.

“The double-engine governments are going from J&K and Haryana. The stame will happen in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment, and corruption. Delhi elections will come, they will ask for double-engine government. You should ask about Haryana, what have they done that people are not allowing their leaders inside their villages.”

"In UP, there is a double-engine government for last 7 years, their seats halved in LS elections. There is also a double-engine government in Manipur, it is burning. If they will ask for it here, you should deny it," Kejriwal said.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaArvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Modi during Delhi Assembly polls in 2025 if…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.