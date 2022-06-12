Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will flag off luxurious Volvo buses from Jalandhar on June 15. AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state. “Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang said.

