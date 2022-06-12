Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday had announced to start luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to thae national capital's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will flag off luxurious Volvo buses from Jalandhar on June 15. AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state. “Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang said.
According to the Hindustan Times, the bus service to Delhi airport is expected to start from 10 cities — Chandigarh, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Pathankot, Moga, Muktsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Chief Minister Mann on Friday had announced to start luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to thae national capital's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Mann bemoaned that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies".
He said that these people monopolised the trade and exploited the people.
The chief minister said that a number of NRIs who came to Punjab from abroad had always complained to him that why only private players have the right to ply buses on this route and why not government buses are running on them.
He said that bringing an end to the transport mafia, the "pro-people government of Punjab will run these super luxurious buses" that will charge less than half of what the passengers have to pay to the private transporters and give double facilities than them.
He said the booking of these buses can be easily done from websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS.