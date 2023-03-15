Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took swipes at Narendra Modi over the arrests of his colleagues and said the country needed an "educated prime minister". Speaking at a `Jansabha' gathering in Bhopal Arvind Kejriwal referred to his party colleague and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged corruption case.

“The day the Prime Minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I felt it is absolutely necessary to have an educated prime minister in the country to understand the importance of education," he said. Taking a jibe at Modi over his appeal to beat plates during the COVID-19 crisis (to express solidarity with health workers), Kejriwal further said, “If the prime minister is less educated, someone comes to him and advises him to make people beat plates to shoo away coronavirus. He made people do that, but did coronavirus flee? Therefore, it is necessary for the prime minister to be educated," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Continuing his tirade on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrests of Sisodia and Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal said the two had transformed the education and health sectors in the national capital. But the prime minister did not like it as it was against private players' interests, he alleged. Modi will not put behind bars corrupt politicians belonging to the BJP, the AAP leader claimed.

The AAP leader also promised free electricity, education and health facilities if his party came to power in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where Assembly elections are due by year-end. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. “People of Madhya Pradesh have given enough opportunities to both the Congress and BJP which ruled the state for 45 and 30 years, respectively. Just give a chance to AAP, and as in Delhi and Punjab, we will provide free electricity, education and health facilities to the people of the state," Kejriwal said.

Referring to the `Vyapam scam' related to admissions to medical colleges and recruitment in government jobs in Madhya Pradesh and a scam in the Women and Child Development department in the state, Kejriwal said nobody was sent to jail in these cases. “The philosophy of the BJP is that you are not supposed to do corruption if you belong to the opposition, but corruption is justified if you do it after joining the BJP," he said.

The AAP formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and got 14 per cent vote share in Gujarat, and hence the BJP began to "throw mud at me," Kejriwal claimed. "Does a corrupt person build schools and hospitals? The corrupt destroy government schools and hospitals for the benefit of private players," he said, referring to the work done by his arrested colleagues.