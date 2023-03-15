Realized country should have educated PM: Kejriwal's dig at PM Modi after Sisodia's arrest2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:52 AM IST
- If the prime minister is less educated, someone comes to him and advises him to make people beat plates to shoo away coronavirus. He made people do that, but did coronavirus flee? Therefore, it is necessary for the prime minister to be educated,' Arvind Kejriwal said
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took swipes at Narendra Modi over the arrests of his colleagues and said the country needed an "educated prime minister". Speaking at a `Jansabha' gathering in Bhopal Arvind Kejriwal referred to his party colleague and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged corruption case.
