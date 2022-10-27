Arvind Kejriwal's Hindutva card: How AAP is doing a BJP against BJP

Arvind Kejriwal's Hindutva card: How AAP is doing a BJP against BJP3 min read . 10:51 AM IST
While Arvind Kejriwal demanded to have images of Ganesha and Laxmi, this was not the first time the AAP leader played his 'Hindutva card'.
While Arvind Kejriwal demanded to have images of Ganesha and Laxmi, this was not the first time the AAP leader played his 'Hindutva card'.
On October 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central government to issue Indian currency notes featuring the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on the other. He cited the example of world’s largest Muslim nnation, Indonesia.
On October 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central government to issue Indian currency notes featuring the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on the other. He cited the example of world’s largest Muslim nnation, Indonesia.
“In Indonesia, the currency notes have the image of Lord Ganesh on one side. It is a muslim country, the country has more than 85% muslims. If they can do it, we can also do it," he said in a press conference.
“In Indonesia, the currency notes have the image of Lord Ganesh on one side. It is a muslim country, the country has more than 85% muslims. If they can do it, we can also do it," he said in a press conference.
As per media reports, BJP leaders admitted in private that the AAP leader had hit a master stroke even though a number of BJP leaders have slammed the Delhi CM for “sidelining" Mahatma Gandhi and for “desperately trying" to salvage its anti-Hindu image.
As per media reports, BJP leaders admitted in private that the AAP leader had hit a master stroke even though a number of BJP leaders have slammed the Delhi CM for “sidelining" Mahatma Gandhi and for “desperately trying" to salvage its anti-Hindu image.
According to Kumar Vishwas, a former aide to Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM is aware that Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar are the front-runners for the minority vote. If he can capture even half of the 82% Hindu vote bank, the remaining minority voters will support him since they despise Modi, The AAP founder member tweeted. This was not the first time Arvind Kejriwal played his “Hindutva card".
According to Kumar Vishwas, a former aide to Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM is aware that Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar are the front-runners for the minority vote. If he can capture even half of the 82% Hindu vote bank, the remaining minority voters will support him since they despise Modi, The AAP founder member tweeted. This was not the first time Arvind Kejriwal played his “Hindutva card".
AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated earlier in October that the party would create "Ram Rajya" in the civic body by "killing the demon of corruption" and put an end to the rubbish crisis and salary delays if elected to power. The MCD elections are anticipated to take place in December.
AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated earlier in October that the party would create "Ram Rajya" in the civic body by "killing the demon of corruption" and put an end to the rubbish crisis and salary delays if elected to power. The MCD elections are anticipated to take place in December.
Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa when he took office in Delhi for the second term. When asked if he is a "Hanuman bhakt," Kejriwal answered affirmatively to a TV channel and even proceeded to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a cheering audience. he claimed that, despite knowing the verse off by memory, he felt shy since he was a “bad singer". Arvind Kejriwal drank from a glass of water and promptly started off with the singing as the crowd cheered him on.
Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa when he took office in Delhi for the second term. When asked if he is a "Hanuman bhakt," Kejriwal answered affirmatively to a TV channel and even proceeded to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a cheering audience. he claimed that, despite knowing the verse off by memory, he felt shy since he was a “bad singer". Arvind Kejriwal drank from a glass of water and promptly started off with the singing as the crowd cheered him on.
Also Read: Free electricity upto 300 units: Arvind Kejriwal proposes ‘Delhi Model’ in Gujarat
Also Read: Free electricity upto 300 units: Arvind Kejriwal proposes ‘Delhi Model’ in Gujarat
Kejriwal was the first chief minister from a party other than the BJP to tweet in support of the government's intention to repeal Article 370. He showed no empathy for the division and devaluation of Jammu and Kashmir. On the contrary, he tweeted: “We support the govt on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."
Kejriwal was the first chief minister from a party other than the BJP to tweet in support of the government's intention to repeal Article 370. He showed no empathy for the division and devaluation of Jammu and Kashmir. On the contrary, he tweeted: “We support the govt on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."
In March 2021, Arvind Kejriwal complained that patriotism was not taught enough in schools. “Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We've decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We'll also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household (sic)," he said.
In March 2021, Arvind Kejriwal complained that patriotism was not taught enough in schools. “Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We've decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We'll also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household (sic)," he said.
The IIT-ian has earlier said he believes in Hindutva that’s in the Ramayana and the Gita. Whatever is mentioned in those Holy books is Hindutva, according to him, adding that whatever Lord Ram said in the Ramayana is Hindutva. “Lord Ram never taught us enmity amongst ourselves. But these people are getting Dalits lynched," Kejriwal said while opposing the BJP’s Hindutva line of politics.
The IIT-ian has earlier said he believes in Hindutva that’s in the Ramayana and the Gita. Whatever is mentioned in those Holy books is Hindutva, according to him, adding that whatever Lord Ram said in the Ramayana is Hindutva. “Lord Ram never taught us enmity amongst ourselves. But these people are getting Dalits lynched," Kejriwal said while opposing the BJP’s Hindutva line of politics.