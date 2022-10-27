Arvind Kejriwal's Hindutva card: How AAP is doing a BJP against BJP

Hanuman Chalisa

Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa when he took office in Delhi for the second term. When asked if he is a "Hanuman bhakt," Kejriwal answered affirmatively to a TV channel and even proceeded to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a cheering audience. he claimed that, despite knowing the verse off by memory, he felt shy since he was a “bad singer". Arvind Kejriwal drank from a glass of water and promptly started off with the singing as the crowd cheered him on.