New Delhi: As water production by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), rose to an "all-time high" of 955 million gallons per day on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is doing its best to provide water to all in the city.

"Govt is doing its best to provide water to all. Our engineers are working 24x7 against all odds," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP MLA and DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said water production has increased.

"I'm pleased to inform you that today Delhi's water production by @DelhiJalBoard is at an all-time high of 955 MGD against the usual 910 MGD. Due to sufficient availability of raw water in River Yamuna as well engineering solutions, we have managed to push our optimum levels" Chadha said in a tweet.

Several parts of the city have been facing a water crisis in the past weeks with the opposition BJP and Congress slamming the AAP government and staging protests including at the chief minister's residence.

The DJB had on last Sunday moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's share of water.





