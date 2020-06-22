The coronavirus situation in the national capital is now stable, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. "The number of active coronavirus patient in Delhi stands at around 25,000. Last week, it was around 24,000. Delhi has added only 1,000 active cases in a week," the chief minister said today. The number of fresh cases are at par with the recovered patients.

The COVID-19 testing facility in Delhi has also been increased in the capital in last few days. "There has been a three-fold increase in testing. The state is now conducting 18,000 tests every day, compared to 5,000 tests earlier," Kejriwal added. All the accredited laboratories were asked to operate with their full capacity. With the help of the central government, Delhi has also started rapid antigen tests last week. "Now, the citizens should not face any difficulty in COVID-19 testing," he mentioned.

Also read: Delhi changes strategy to fight COVID-19 as cases near 60,000. 5 points

All those under self-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters at their homes, to measure your oxygen levels every few hours. Once they are well, they can return it to the government, Arvind Kejriwal said.

If the oxygen level dips, coronavirus patients can call the helpline number. "Delhi government has arranged a special team with oxygen concentrators in every district. They will reach the residences of quarantined patients with concentrators if the need arises," said Delhi chief minister.

In Delhi, around 23,000 people has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 10 days. "Most of them have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. Out 23,000 patients, only 900 patients has been admitted to the hospitals. Rest of them are under home-isolation," he added.

Delhi has 7,000 beds available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "The central government has helped Delhi to fight the battle against deadly coronavirus infection. This is not the time to do politics," he reiterated.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has neared the 60,000-mark — 3,000 people tested positive on Sunday, taking the total to 59,746. Kejriwal said only 25,000 of them are active cases, 33,000 patients have already recovered.

Kejriwal also said that the country is fighting a two-sided war with China. “Our nurses and doctors are fighting a battle against COVID-19, which originated in China, in hospitals and on the India-China border, our soldiers are fighting. Our 20 brave soldiers did not step back. We will not go down and win both these battles."

A sereological survey will be conducted for Delhi between June 27 to July 10. To check the spread of COVID-19, 20,000 samples will be collected. "This will enable authorities to make a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 infection in Delhi. Then, a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital," the central government said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated