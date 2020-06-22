The COVID-19 testing facility in Delhi has also been increased in the capital in last few days. "There has been a three-fold increase in testing. The state is now conducting 18,000 tests every day, compared to 5,000 tests earlier," Kejriwal added. All the accredited laboratories were asked to operate with their full capacity. With the help of the central government, Delhi has also started rapid antigen tests last week. "Now, the citizens should not face any difficulty in COVID-19 testing," he mentioned.