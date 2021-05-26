New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the manufacturers of Sputnik V have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi CM further added that its quantity is yet to be decided.

"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," the CM told reporters.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Sector 12 of Dwarka today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a drive-in #COVID19 vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Sector 12 of Dwarka today. pic.twitter.com/xx6dZF8YY3 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

He also said that a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family informed that more than 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far.

"The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to States and UTs", informed an official release by the ministry.

More than 1.77 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,77,52,594) are still available with the States/Union Territories (UTs) to be administered, it added.

