Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi health officials on Wednesday said the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed report from the health secretary about the factors behind the COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the last fortnight.

The Health officials said, the national capital reported over 800 coronavirus fatalities in last fortnight, with 397 people succumbing to COVID-19 in the first week of July. A total of 3,165 COVID-19 mortalities have been reported in the national capital so far, the officials added.

The objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce the number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi, the officials said.

The first Covid-19 death was reported in Delhi on March 14 and within a month, the total number of fatalities increased to 1,000. The next 1,000 deaths were reported in 8 days and the total death toll stood at 2,035 on June 19.

On July 4, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,004 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also decided to obtain feedback from patients on their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from hospitals.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors' services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

