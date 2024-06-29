Arvind Kejriwal sent to Judicial Custody till July 12 in CBI case linked to excise policy matter

  • Arvind Kejriwal sent to Judicial Custody till July 12 in CBI case

Livemint
Updated05:07 PM IST
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till July 12 in a CBI case linked to an excise policy matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought 14 days judicial custody after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation. However, it did not ask for further police custody at this stage, saying his incarceration was required in the "interest of the investigation and justice".

Appearing for Kejriwal through VC, Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari read the application filed on behalf of Kejriwal seeking direction the CBI to place on record all material collected, including the case diary.

Kejriwal was allowed to meet his wife and family within the court after the counsel urged the court to permit him to meet them till the order is passed.

What CBI argued in remand application

— Some crucial witnesses were yet to be examined and documents or digital evidence were yet to be collected.

— During the custodial interrogation, Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation.

— Kejriwal deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

— Kejriwal did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5% to 12% under the new excise policy of Delhi 2021-22.

— Kejriwal also could not explain as to why during the peak of second wave of Covid, the cabinet approval for revised excise policy was obtained through circulation in a hurried manner within one day.

— Kejriwal evaded the questions regarding the meetings of his associate Vijay Nair with various stakeholders of the liquor business in Delhi.

— He was unable to give proper explanation about his meeting with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, accused Arjun Pandey and accused Mootha Gautham.

— He also evaded the questions regarding the transfer and utilisation of ill-gotten money to the tune of Rs.44.54 crores in Goa assembly elections by his party during 2021-22.

— Kejriwal was deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
