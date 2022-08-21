Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative leader, Manish Sisodia has said. People have started saying Arvind Kejriwal should be given a chance to lead the country, he added.

The Delhi deputy chief minister has also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar are all hand in glove. Everyone wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal in 2024, Sisodia added.

The Centre should probe who was behind the conspiracy to change ex-L-G’s stand on excise policy just before the rollout: the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Delhi govt direct recruitment: 17,256 vacancies to be filled

In response to CBI raids into Sisodia, who also serves as Delhi's excise minister, the Congress called for his resignation on August 21. It claimed that the liquor policy was the real issue and that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should cease "hiding behind" the discussion on educational policy.

A blacklisted Madhya Pradesh company that was given liquor vending licences in Delhi was allegedly a "major donor" to the BJP, which had "admitted to such donations" in its disclosures to the Election Commission, according to the Congress, which also accused the BJP of being involved in the incident.

CBI raids on Manish Sisodia: 10 points to know

"The company in question has not been mentioned in the CBI FIR on the issue. We want to know why?" asked Delhi Congress President Anil Choudhary, demanding the resignation of both Sosodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Tejashwi Yadav earlier said that Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, would be a "strong candidate" if the opposition were to consider him for the position. This came amid rumours that Kumar will run for prime minister. Because of the "immense kindness" that people have for him, he thinks favourably of him.

Free electricity upto 300 units: Arvind Kejriwal proposes ‘Delhi Model’ in Gujarat

Yadav was asked if Kumar would make the best prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 elections and whether the opposition should nominate him. Yadav said, "I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate."

(With agency inputs)