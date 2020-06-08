NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is under self-isolation after he started showing symptoms of covid-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is likely to undergo a test for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, reportedly suffers from diabetes and has chronic cough. He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.

Delhi continues to battle covid-19 with the state having one of the highest number of cases in the country. While the state's tally is at 28936, there are 17125 active cases currently. Delhi has recorded 812 deaths so far.

Earlier, a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand and two ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet had tested positive for the disease. Among political leaders across the world, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tested positive and subsequently recovered from covid-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated