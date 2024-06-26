Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level drops after CBI arrest, allowed to have tea and biscuits in court complex

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought out of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for tea and biscuits after his sugar levels dropped. The incident reportedly happened soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested the Delhi CM from the courtroom.

After his sugar levels dropped, Kejriwal was taken to the Ahlmad room following court permission, during which his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also accompanied him, news agency ANI reported.

CBI arrests Kejriwal The CBI brought Kejriwal to court in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case on Wednesday. He was produced before the court of vacation judge Amitabh Rawat in compliance with the production warrant issued by the court on Tuesday.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed the CBI to examine him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest.

The court also asked the CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest.

The CBI arrest came after the Delhi High Court stayed Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court earlier. On June 20, the trial judge had granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

The next day, the ED moved an urgent petition before the High Court challenging the bail order. The high court heard both sides extensively reserve orders on the ED's application to stay the bail order and halted the release of Kejriwal until the pronouncement of its order.

The high court said the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.