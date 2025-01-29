Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Haryana court on February 17 over ’poison in Yamuna’ remark

Arvind Kejriwal summoned: A court in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday, January 29 issued notice to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal regarding his remarks accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "poisoning" the Yamuna river. The court has directed Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to present the reason behind his allegations. He has also been asked to provide a report corroborating his claims that the Haryana government was poisoning the Yamuna water.

Advertisement

Also Read | Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes sip from Yamuna amid ’poisoning’ allegations

If Arvind Kejriwal fails to appear before the Haryana court, action will be taken against him as per the rule of law, the notice issued to Kejriwal said, reported Bar and Bench.

What was the complaint against Arvind Kejriwal The Haryana Court was hearing a complaint filed by State of Haryana through the State Disaster Management Authority against Arvind Kejriwal under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to a report by the Bar and Bench, Haryana state's complaint alleged that Arvind Kejriwal ‘willfully’ and ‘deliberately spread misinformation’ and caused ‘panic’ among the residents of Delhi and Haryana with his "Yamuna Poisoned" remark.

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal's response to Election Commission The Election Commission had earlier sought proof from Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his claim. Kejriwal requested the poll body to intervene and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana so that clean water is made available to the citizens of Delhi

Haryana CM takes a sip of ‘poisoned Yamuna' Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini responded to Arvind Kejriwal's claims and took a sip of the Yamuna water on Wednesday,the video of which has surfaced online.

Advertisement