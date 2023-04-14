Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Arvind Kejriwal summoned over alleged defacement of public property

Arvind Kejriwal summoned over alleged defacement of public property

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Goa Police summons Arvind Kejriwal over alleged defacement of public property.

The summon issued by the Pernem Police directs Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person at the police station on April 27 at 11 am.

Goa Police on Thursday issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 27 regarding the alleged defacement of public property, according to the news agency ANI. 

Pernem Police Station Investigating Officer Dilipkumar Halarnkar in the written summon notice mentioned the subsequent grounds in which a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41 A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR 172/2022, U/s 188 IPC and section 3 of GPDP act 1988 registered at Pernem police station it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you," the summon notice mentioned.

The summon issued by the Pernem Police directs Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person at the police station on April 27 at 11 am. It has been alleged that AAP has defaced public property using posters of the AAP supremo, ANI reported

The visuals stated that Aam Admi Party posters with the message "Ek Chance Kejriwal" are displayed at the flyovers and highways around the city. 

(More details are awaited)

