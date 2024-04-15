Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Apex Court to hear Delhi CM's plea in Delhi excise policy case today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Apex court to hear Delhi CM's plea today after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam on March 21.