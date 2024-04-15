Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his subsequent remand in an excise policy-related money laundering case. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter today.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while filing an appeal in the SC stated that his arrest was made in a “motivated manner" in the middle of the election cycle. His plea mentioned that that arrest was made after the declaration of the Lok Sabha 2024 election schedule. Seeking urgent intervention from the apex court he says it is an issue of illegal curtailment of liberty. Calling Arvind Kejriwal's arrest an “unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy" based on “free and fair elections" and “federalism", the petition seeks the release of Delhi CM from jail. With the arrest, the ED has let its process “be used and misused by vested interests" as an instrument of oppression to not only "invade the liberty of the political opponents" amid the general election 2024 of such vested interests but also “to tarnish their reputation and self-esteem," the plea states.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea on April 9. The Delhi HC rejected Kejriwal's argument of “political vendetta" amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and highlighted that the minister had skipped nine summons made by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in Tihar Jail over suspicion of his links in the alleged money laundering and excise policy scam cases.
