SC extends stay on proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal over 'Khuda' remark
SC extends stay on proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khuda’ remark

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
  • Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that had in January declined to discharge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 parliamentary election campaign.

Kejriwal had allegedly said that "Joh Congress ko vote dega, mera maanna hoga, desh ke saath gaddari hogi.... Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega (Those who will vote for the Congress will be betraying the nation, and God will not forgive those who will vote for the BJP)."

