Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday surrender at the Tihar jail after 21 days interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court to campaign for Lok Sabha elections ended.

On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the Delhi excise policy scam, asking him to surrender on June 2.

"I am Going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption, but because I raised voice against dictatorship," said Kejriwal ahead of surrendering.

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat. He also visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Arvind Kejriwal Surrender Live Updates

4:25: Kejriwal holds meeting with Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party

4:20: I don't know what they will do with me in jail, says Kejriwal I don't know when I will return after going to jail this time. I don't know what they will do with me. But I don't care. They can do whatever they want. Every drop of my blood is for the country. If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged 4:10pm: Exit polls are fake, says Kejriwal Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake.

One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there.

Why they (BJP) had to do a fake exit poll 3 days before the day of counting.

There are several theories regarding this, one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs).

Tell your counting agents, RO to be alert. Don't move till the last round is completed.

There is no need to fear exit polls. BJP is not forming govt on June 4. Exit polls are mind games to put you (Candidates) in depression, discourage. This election is not about any party or leader, but to save this country.

The situation today is the same for which Bhagat Singh, Gandhi ji fought. 4:00pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers. Supreme Court granted me bail for 21 days to campaign for elections. I want to thank SC for that.

Today, I am going to Tihar Jail again. I

did not waste even a minute of these 21 days.

I did not campaign only for AAP but for various parties. I went to Mumbai, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, Bhiwandi, Jamshedpur.

AAP is not important. AAP is secondary, for us the country is important.

I am going to jail again, not because I have done a scam but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship, Arvind Kejriwal tells people of Delhi

PM Modi has accepted in front of the country that he does not have any evidence against me. 4:03: AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses party worker Arvind Kejriwal will have to return to jail today. Before returning to jail, he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and sought his blessings. Each and every worker of the AAP and the entire nation knows that Arvind Kejriwal is being punished because he is the first CM after Independence who has worked for the public and Delhiites, said Sanjay Singh addressing party workers.

3:54pm: ‘We hope he will be released soon’ Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said that Arvind Kejriwal is going back to jail again today and hoped he will be released from jail soon. “He will come here and speak to all party workers and then we will also accompany him...we have been working for people and we will keep doing that," said Rai.

3:32pm: Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal offer prayers at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

3:20pm: Kejriwal leaves from Rajghat Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat.

Order on interim bail reserved Kejriwal has also applied for interim bail in Delhi Court to undergo medical tests. The interim bail argument took place on Saturday, however, the court has reserved the order till June 5.

ED opposes bail The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the bail plea on health grouds and accused Kejriwal of suppressing the nature of the test.

ED argued that Arvind Kejriwal campaigned in different states. However, at the time of surrender, he is seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The probe agency also alleged that Kejriwal wants to cheat the court by delaying the tests.

