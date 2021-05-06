Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter today to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the national capital received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen on 5 May amid an unprecedented Covid-19 crisis that has killed thousands.

In a letter, CM Kejriwal said that it was for the first time Delhi received over 700 metric tonnes of life-saving gas.

The Delhi CM also addressed a news briefing saying that his government "won't let anyone die" of oxygen shortage if it got 700 tonnes of supply from the Centre daily.

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tons - we will be able to set up 9000-9500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"For the first time, the Centre has supplied 730 tons of oxygen to Delhi yesterday. Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes," he said in the letter in Hindi.

"I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we'll be thankful," the Delhi CM said.

View Full Image Kejriwal thanks PM Modi in a letter.

He requested the prime minister that the national capital should be given this quantity every day.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he added.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out SOS messages on social media about their depleting oxygen supplies.

On May 1, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

The tragic incident occurred in less than two weeks of 20 coronavirus patients dying at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, amid the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

Delhi's positivity rate below 25%

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 335 Covid-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25% for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

At 24.29%, the case positivity rate is its lowest since April 16, when it was 19.7%, according to government data. It was 24.6% on April 17.

