Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that there are 'threats by Arvind Kejriwal' and also said that he is being pressured to withdraw his complaint against the AAP chief, a Times Now report cited.

Sukesh also named Satyendar Jain and the new jail superintendent, alleging that he is being tortured at the jail.

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that Jain had extorted and received ₹10 crore from him in various tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money, so as to enable him 'to live peacefully and comfortably in different jails of Delhi (Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli)'.

Jain was Minister (Jail) during this period in the AAP government.

The matter is being investigated by the CBI and the request for prosecution sanction had come through the Directorate of Vigilance GNCTD, to the LG, who is the competent authority in the matter.

Apart from Satyendra Jain and Raj Kumar, Sukesh had also accused Sandeep Goel and one Mukesh Prasad of extorting ₹12.50 crore in various tranches during 2019-22 from him.

Conman Sukesh to contest polls against Arvind Kejriwal?

Chandrashekhar, in a letter addressed to Kejriwal, accused the Delhi chief minister of corruption. He also said that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 against the AAP chief.

"Firstly, Kejriwal ji, if you do not have any association, please welcome this development of CBI Investigation instead of blame games and talking about my integrity. Have the guts to have a one on one narco test with me as suggested before," his letter read.

He said that the Delhi Chief Minister has no right to give statements about him being the country’s biggest thug/conman as the courts will decide it.

"Look at yourself first. Three of your main associates are in jail for looting public money and corruption. Anytime soon, you will also be a part of the Tihar Club. You are the main mastermind," Sukesh said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

