Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. GST collection data released on Monday indicated an 11.5% rise to ₹1.78 lakh crore while the Election Commission received complaints about Rahul Gandhi and the Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to stay Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque and the India Meteorological Department issued a major heatwave warning.