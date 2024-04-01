Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. GST collection data released on Monday indicated an 11.5% rise to ₹1.78 lakh crore while the Election Commission received complaints about Rahul Gandhi and the Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to stay Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque and the India Meteorological Department issued a major heatwave warning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail The Delhi Chief Minister has been placed in judicial detention after two weeks in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. Reports quoting sources indicate the AAP supremo will be lodged in Jail Number 2 for the next two weeks. He was was arrested on March 21 as the ED probes a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. AAP workers have since gathered outside the Tihar Jail and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

GST collections hit ₹ 1.78 lakh crore in March “Gross Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue for March 2024 witnessed the second highest collection ever at ₹1.78 lakh crore, with a 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth. This surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6 per cent," said a statement from the Finance Ministry on Monday.

SC refuses to stay Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque The Supreme Court has ordered a 'status quo' on religious observances by both the Hindu and Muslim sides inside the mosque premises. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that both communities were presently conducting their religious observances "unhindered". The court was hearing a fresh plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee after the Allahabad High Court upheld a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.

Jalpaiguri storm At least five people died and over 200 were rendered homeless after a sudden storm and heavy rain wreaked havoc in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to Jalpaiguri on Sunday night while West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived on Monday morning. The two top officials have since visited the storm-hit areas of Alipurduar and assured those affected of all possible help in relief and rehabilitation.

Vistara flight cancellations Vistara was forced the full-service carrier to cancel up to 50 flights on Monday as pilots failed to show up. Reports quoting sources indicate that many first officers have been reporting sick to protest against pay revision. The airline announced on Monday that it would temporarily reduce flight operations to manage the situation. Sources said Vistara has been facing pilot issues since the revision in monthly emoluments for first officers of its A320 fleet after signing of new contracts.

