Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today; 10 points on Delhi politics

Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today; 10 points on Delhi politics3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:47 AM IST
- Arvind Kejriwal is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case
- Delhi Police will deploy over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters to ensure safety of Kejriwal
The CBI will question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (16 April) in a case related to Delhi excise policy. The Delhi CM will have to appear at around 11 am IST on Sunday.
