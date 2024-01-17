Arvind Kejriwal will be heading to Goa this week amid preparations for the Ayodhya Ram mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony. Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj however indicated that the Delhi CM was likely to visit the religious site at a time of his own choosing. Key Opposition leaders have turned down invites from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust this month citing ‘politicisation’ of the event by the BJP and its allies.

"Kejriwal has already been there. The connection is with Lord Ram. Lord Ram will be there on 23, 24 as well.. And if you have devotion, you can pray here, in this office only," Bharadwaj said. “Most of the opposition party leaders said that they would go. And I think there should not be such controversies that everyone has to go to the temple with PM Modi, sit with PM Modi," said Bharadwaj.

The update also comes mere hours after AAP leaders attended 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes across Delhi on Tuesday. The CM was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal as he took part in the event and performed a havan.

As per an announcement made by the party this week, 'Sundar Kand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes will be held every month in all the assembly constituencies, wards and zones on different Tuesdays.

Kejriwal will be heading to Goa for a three-day visit from January 18. He will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak. A detailed schedule of the programme has not yet been shared.

According to the Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar, the senior AAP leaders will meet the party's Goa MLAs and other state functionaries and volunteers during their visit. AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly – Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).



(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!