Arvind Kejriwal to attend Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration on January 22? AAP Minister says…
Key Opposition leaders have refused invites from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, citing politicisation by BJP and allies.
Arvind Kejriwal will be heading to Goa this week amid preparations for the Ayodhya Ram mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony. Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj however indicated that the Delhi CM was likely to visit the religious site at a time of his own choosing. Key Opposition leaders have turned down invites from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust this month citing ‘politicisation’ of the event by the BJP and its allies.