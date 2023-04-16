Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested? AAP leaders hold meeting as CBI grills Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had broached the possibility of his arrest on Saturday ahead of his appearance before the CBI. The Aam Aadmi Party chief is being questioned in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. But as the CBI questioning continues and party workers and leaders protest across the national capital concerns about a possible arrest appear to be growing.

According to an ANI update quoting sources, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai had called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm. This was attended by the office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party. AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal also attended the emergency meeting.

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh have been detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal faces three legal challenges at once. Details here

"I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," the AAP leader had assered ahead of the meeting.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he added.

ALSO READ: Delhi witnesses heavy traffic snarls amid AAP protest. Check areas to avoid

While the AAP holds a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly Kejriwal's arrest could pose a massive problem for the UT. In such a case, the administration might have to pick another leader from amongst themselves (at least for the interim) to lead the Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies)