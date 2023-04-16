Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested? AAP leaders hold meeting as CBI grills Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested? AAP leaders hold meeting as CBI grills Delhi CM2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST
The AAP on Sunday held an ‘emergency meeting’ of its office-bearers to decide the party's next course of action. Several top leaders have been ‘detained’ while protesting against the CBI summoning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had broached the possibility of his arrest on Saturday ahead of his appearance before the CBI. The Aam Aadmi Party chief is being questioned in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. But as the CBI questioning continues and party workers and leaders protest across the national capital concerns about a possible arrest appear to be growing.
