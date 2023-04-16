Home / News / India /  Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested? AAP leaders hold meeting as CBI grills Delhi CM
Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested? AAP leaders hold meeting as CBI grills Delhi CM

2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi, Apr 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others address the media prior to appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, outside his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)Premium
New Delhi, Apr 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others address the media prior to appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, outside his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)

The AAP on Sunday held an ‘emergency meeting’ of its office-bearers to decide the party's next course of action. Several top leaders have been ‘detained’ while protesting against the CBI summoning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had broached the possibility of his arrest on Saturday ahead of his appearance before the CBI. The Aam Aadmi Party chief is being questioned in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. But as the CBI questioning continues and party workers and leaders protest across the national capital concerns about a possible arrest appear to be growing. 

According to an ANI update quoting sources, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai had called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm. This was attended by the office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party. AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal also attended the emergency meeting.

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh have been detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office on Sunday.

"I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," the AAP leader had assered ahead of the meeting.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he added.

While the AAP holds a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly Kejriwal's arrest could pose a massive problem for the UT. In such a case, the administration might have to pick another leader from amongst themselves (at least for the interim) to lead the Delhi government. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

