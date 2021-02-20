Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the leaders of the ongoing farmers' protest on Sunday to discuss the three newly-enacted farm laws passed in September, according to a report.

"The CM's [chief minister] meeting with the farmer leaders will take place over lunch at the Delhi Assembly on Sunday. The three farm laws and other related concerns will be discussed in the meeting," an official told Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal's decision to meet agitating farmers comes at a time when they continue to protest at Delhi borders against the contentious farm laws by the Centre.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier on the completion of six years of the AAP government, the Delhi Chief Minister had mentioned one of its achievements: they helped farmers find an alternative to stubble burning to curb pollution.

"A year ago, people gave me a chance to serve again. Despite it being a difficult year, we worked together to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and still continue to do so. We also helped farmers find an alternative (Pusa Institute's Bio Decomposer Technique) to stubble burning to curb pollution," Kejriwal hadsaid.

