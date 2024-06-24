Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Supreme Court reserves order for July 26, says ’let Delhi HC...’

Supreme Court schedules hearing for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against High Court order on June 26, related to bail in Delhi excise policy case.

Livemint
Updated01:19 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Supreme Court reserves order for July 26. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Supreme Court reserves order for July 26. (PTI)

The Supreme Court of India posted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for June 26 against the High Court order staying the bail granted to him by the trial court in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the high court's order on the issue to be pronounced.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order. On the other hand, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea of Kejriwal, and said the high court is about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal approaches Supreme Court against Delhi high court’s stay on bail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the high court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's stay on the trial court's order granting him bail on Sunday, June 23. This came after the trial court on Thursday granted bail to Kejriwal on a personal bond of 1 lakh.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal news: No bail yet for Delhi CM; Manoj Tiwari reacts

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning approached the Delhi High Court which put an interim stay on a trial court's order. The federal agency claimed that they have traced out 45 crores, yet the judge says no direct evidence. “Direct evidence is in the form of statement. There is corroboration also.”

“If an accused undergoes the atrocities of the system till his innocence is discovered, he would never be able to conceive that justice has actually been done to him,” the trial court said.

Also Read | ’ED not acting without bias’: What trial court said in Kejriwal’s bail order

The apex court, which had granted bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, refused to extend it further.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaArvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Supreme Court reserves order for July 26, says ’let Delhi HC...’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.00
07:49 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5 (1.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.40
07:49 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.35 (-0.21%)

Tata Steel

177.30
07:49 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

State Bank Of India

833.50
07:49 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-2.9 (-0.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Route Mobile

1,678.20
07:36 AM | 24 JUN 2024
149 (9.74%)

Rattanindia Enterprises

86.85
07:36 AM | 24 JUN 2024
6.39 (7.94%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,769.00
07:36 AM | 24 JUN 2024
123.85 (7.53%)

JK Paper

547.35
07:36 AM | 24 JUN 2024
37.75 (7.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue