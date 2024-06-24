Supreme Court schedules hearing for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against High Court order on June 26, related to bail in Delhi excise policy case.

The Supreme Court of India posted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for June 26 against the High Court order staying the bail granted to him by the trial court in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the high court's order on the issue to be pronounced.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order. On the other hand, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea of Kejriwal, and said the high court is about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the high court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's stay on the trial court's order granting him bail on Sunday, June 23. This came after the trial court on Thursday granted bail to Kejriwal on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning approached the Delhi High Court which put an interim stay on a trial court's order. The federal agency claimed that they have traced out 45 crores, yet the judge says no direct evidence. “Direct evidence is in the form of statement. There is corroboration also." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If an accused undergoes the atrocities of the system till his innocence is discovered, he would never be able to conceive that justice has actually been done to him," the trial court said.

The apex court, which had granted bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, refused to extend it further.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

