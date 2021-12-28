New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting today. The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat.

The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan is likely to be the top agenda of the meeting.

With Delhi reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months, a declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to come into effect.

The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am.

