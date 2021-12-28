Yellow alert in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation today

Yellow alert in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation today1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat
New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting today. The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat.
New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting today. The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat.
The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan is likely to be the top agenda of the meeting.
The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan is likely to be the top agenda of the meeting.
With Delhi reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months, a declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to come into effect.
With Delhi reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months, a declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to come into effect.
The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months.
The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months.
Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am.
Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!