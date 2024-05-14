Arvind Kejriwal to take strict action after Bibhav Kumar 'misbehaved' with Swati Maliwal: Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Swati Maliwal reportedly went to the Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.