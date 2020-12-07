Arvind Kejriwal to visit farmers' protest site along Delhi-Haryana border today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) today to review arrangements made for protesting farmers camping there. Other ministers of Delhi government will also accompany the CM. They will inspect arrangements made by the state govt for farmers at the spot.

Peaceful protests are underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for more than 11 days.

Peaceful protests are underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for more than 11 days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

A nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020