Arvind Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on 5 September2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 03:36 PM IST
- The visit comes months after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Delhi where he met Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Listen to this article
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will visit Tamil Nadu on 5 September to mark Teachers Day and launch schools of excellence in the state, an official said. The visit comes after the Tamil Nadu government invited Delhi Chief Minister as the Union Territory claims to have the best education model in the country.