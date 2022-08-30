Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will visit Tamil Nadu on 5 September to mark Teachers Day and launch schools of excellence in the state, an official said. The visit comes after the Tamil Nadu government invited Delhi Chief Minister as the Union Territory claims to have the best education model in the country.

"Delhi chief minister will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5. CM Kejriwal will launch Tamil Nadu government's school of excellence and 15 model schools," an official said.

The visit comes months after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Delhi where he met Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Stalin was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

MK Stalin visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi and interacted with students to know about thier various curricula which includes happiness, deshbhakti, entrepreneurship, etc., He was also briefed about the initiatives of the Delhi Government through a short film.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took inspiration from the Delhi Education Model and also expressed his intention to develop the same in Tamil Nadu.

“Arvind Ji (Kejriwal) accepted my request and showed the schools and mohalla clinics to me today. What he has built is excellent. I’m planning to build a model school like this in Tamil Nadu very soon," the statement by Delhi Government said, quoting Stalin.

Delhi govt school student in hospital after classroom ceiling fan falls on her head

A school student in Delhi was injured after a ceiling fan fell on her head while she was in classroom. The incident occurred in Outer Delhi's Nangloi Area, news agency PTI reported.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment.

"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on 27 August when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.