Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to restore back the old system of home isolation of coronavirus patients. The home isolation plan has been working very well in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. “Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I would urge Centre and LG not to tinker with it and restore it back," he said on Twitter.

Delhi had on Monday overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second worst-hit among the state and union territories. The confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 66,602 in Delhi, according to the data of Union Health Ministry. The national capital has reported 2,301 deaths so far.

In view of the surge in the coronavirus cases, Delhi LG had last week issued an order, making it mandatory for every new Covid-19 patient to undergo five-day institutional quarantine. It was later amended after opposition from the AAP government. Every coronavirus patient is now required to visit a care centre for clinical assessment to ascertain whether he requires hospitalisation or home isolation.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also written to the LG, saying that the new system will only create problems for the patients and add pressure on the government machinery as an infected person will have to wait in long queues at these centres.

"Why should one go to quarantine centre for checkup? Has he made any mistake? At a time when the government should help him, we are giving him punishment of standing in long queues," Sisodia had said during an online media briefing.