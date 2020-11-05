As the coronavirus situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

Addressing an online press briefing, the Delhi Chief Minister said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7.39 pm at some place and urged the people to join them from their homes by watching it on TV.

"We will celebrate Diwali together. On Diwali, from 7:39 pm, we, the people of Delhi, will chant "Lakshmi Puja" together. I along with the ministers in the Delhi government will start "Lakshmi Puja", which will be aired by certain television channels. I appeal you all to join me virtually. I believe chanting "Lakshmi Puja" will create a positive atmosphere in Delhi and it will be good for people," Kejriwal said.

This, Kejriwal said, will create a positive atmosphere in Delhi amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and deteriorating air quality.

The Delhi CM said that at present, the city is facing two issues -- the coronavirus pandemic and the rising air pollution -- adding that the AAP government is carrying out all efforts to deal with the current situation.

"The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

"Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV," he added.

Kejriwal on Delhi facing 3rd wave of Covid

CM Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

Kejriwal said people do not need to panic and the government was monitoring the situation regularly.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters.

"We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.





