"We will celebrate Diwali together. On Diwali, from 7:39 pm, we, the people of Delhi, will chant "Lakshmi Puja" together. I along with the ministers in the Delhi government will start "Lakshmi Puja", which will be aired by certain television channels. I appeal you all to join me virtually. I believe chanting "Lakshmi Puja" will create a positive atmosphere in Delhi and it will be good for people," Kejriwal said.