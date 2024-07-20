’This boy...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita speaks on ’Haryana ka laal’ as she launches ’5 Guarantee’ for Assembly poll

  • Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Saturday launched ‘Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee’ for Haryana, promising free electricity.

Updated20 Jul 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita addressing a rally in Haryana.
Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita addressing a rally in Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday launched "Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee" for Haryana ahead of the assembly polls, promising free electricity and medical treatment.

Addressing a crowd, Sunita Kejriwal said that no one could have imagined it even in the dreams that this boy (Arvind Kejriwal) will rule the country's capital.

“It is not a small thing; it is no less than a miracle. I feel that God surely wants him to do something. Arvindji started from zero, formed his own party and became the CM of Delhi,” said Sunita.

Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

Also Read | Delhi LG says Kejriwal ‘willfully consumed low calories’ in jail, AAP reacts

Here are five guarantees Sunita Kejriwal announced if AAP comes to power

— AAP is to provide free and 24-hour electricity.

"Like in Delhi and Punjab, all old domestic pending bills will be waived. Power cuts will be stopped, and arrangements will be made for 24-hour electricity like in Delhi and Punjab," said Sunita Kejriwal.

— Good and free healthcare for all.

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, Mohalla Clinics will be established in every village and neighbourhood of cities. All government hospitals will be revamped, and new government hospitals will be built. Every resident of Haryana will receive free treatment.”

Also Read | ’Arvind Kejriwal may go into coma, suffer brain stroke in Tihar jail’, warns AAP

— Free world-class education.

“Government schools will be made so good that people will want to enrol their children in government schools instead of private ones.”

1000 per month

Sunita Kejriwal also announced that 1,000 per month to mothers and sisters in the state.

Also Read | AAP vs Tihar jail: Debate over Kejriwal’s health continues, officials say…

— Employment for every youth.

“In just two years in Punjab, 45,000 government jobs and private employment for over three lakh people have been arranged. In Delhi, arrangements for 2.5 lakh government jobs and private employment for over 12 lakh people have been made.”

Prominent leaders of the party, including AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta were present while launching the guantees.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the BJP has been intoxicated with power for the last 10 years, and added, “The BJP people have cheated you by telling you lies. This time you need to teach them a lesson. This time, on one hand, you have the guarantee of BJP's lies and on the other hand, you have the guarantee of Kejriwal ji making everything true."

The AAP has already said it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, claiming that people want change and are looking at it with great hope.

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 05:46 PM IST
