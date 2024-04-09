Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order in excise policy case, sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “will approach the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's order" that rejected his plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party has full faith in the Supreme Court. “We believe it will give relief to CM Kejriwal like it gave relief to Sanjay Singh," he added. “We don't agree with the Delhi High Court's order," he said. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested in connection with the same liquor case. He was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, sources in the AAP told news agency ANI, “The Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal will go to the Supreme Court against HC's decision. Kejriwal can go to the Supreme Court tomorrow itself." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi High Court dismissed CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea, calling his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate "valid". The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said the ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal.

Reacting to the order, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "...If leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have some ethics left, then they should apologise to the people of Delhi...If they (AAP) are questioning the court's decision now then it is an insult..."

Kejriwal was arrested by the the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in relation to the excise policy case. Later, a trial court sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency also claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. Former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha are currently lodged in jail in connection with the same case.

