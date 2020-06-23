NEW DELHI : Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home minister Amit Shah inviting him to visit the 10,000-bedded Covid care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

Kejriwal has also requested home minister Amit Shah to help with doctors and nurses from the ITBP to help with the running of the centers.

This makeshift COVID-19 care facility will be the largest in the city so far. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June

Over the last couple of weeks Delhi government has worked out a slew of measures to help deal with the coronavirus problem in the capital which has so far taken more than 2,000 lives. As per latest data released there have been a total of 62,655 cases in Delhi, out of which 23,820 are active.

Earlier in the day, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had written to Amit Shah seeking the role back of a new rule which requires every person who has tested positive for covid-19 to visit an isolation facility.

In the letter, which has been written in Hindi to both Home minister and LG Baijal, Deputy CM Sisodia goes on to say that the decision has caused a lot of consternation among the people who are testing positive for Coronavirus.

Everyone who is testing positive is facing a dilemma as to how one will go to an isolation facility and if he is found safe for home quarantine how will he return home.

Sisodia goes on to add that in recent days 3,000 people are testing positive for the virus and how are we going to get ambulances to take patients to assessment centers.

With inputs from PTI

