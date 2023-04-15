Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin ahead of CBI appearance

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin ahead of CBI appearance1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday commended Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time-frame for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures, and said his government will also bring a similar resolution in the Delhi Assembly.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter of support to his Tamil Nadu counterpart on Saturday, lashing out at Governors and Lieutenant Governors of the non-BJP ruled states. The AAP chief who has repeatedly clashed with Delhi L-G also accused the latter of regularly meddling with the democratic mandate of the state Legislature.
