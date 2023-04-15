Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin ahead of CBI appearance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter of support to his Tamil Nadu counterpart on Saturday, lashing out at Governors and Lieutenant Governors of the non-BJP ruled states. The AAP chief who has repeatedly clashed with Delhi L-G also accused the latter of regularly meddling with the democratic mandate of the state Legislature.

“We condemn the actions of Centre and its representatives to usurp and constrain powers of non-BJP State governments. I support MK Stalin's efforts. We will also table a resolution in Delhi Vidhan Sabha urging the Centre to fix time limits for Governors/LG to carry out their functions," he tweeted, attaching the missive.

The AAP CM said that L-G Vinai Saxena and others in similar posts were ‘indefinitely holding Bills passed by Legislative Assemblies’ or relevant files sent by the government. He dubbed it a “violation of our constitutional scheme" and a “disrespect for the people's mandate".

We condemn the actions of Centre & its representatives to usurp & constrain powers of non-BJP State Govts. I support Shri @mkstalin's efforts. We will also table a resolution in Delhi Vidhan Sabha urging the Centre to fix time limits for Governors/LG to carry out their functions. pic.twitter.com/jHizPTmL0U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

The remarks came ahead of Kejriwal's scheduled appearance before the CBI on Sunday. The central probe agency had summoned him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"How can corruption be an issue for such a person who is submerged in corruption from head to toe? I want to say to Modiji, if Kejriwal is a thief or corrupt, then there isn't a single honest man in this world," he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies)