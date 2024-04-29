Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally spoken on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an interview with Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said he was optimistic that Delhi's sitting Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest would not become a precedent in Indian democracy.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, the PM said that he was sure that, unlike Kejriwal, other politicians would not be lacking in morals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am optimistic that this (sitting CM being in jail) will not become a precedent. I feel other politicians won't be lacking in morals and will not go to this extent".

Kejriwal is the first sitting chief minister to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the AAP founder in the Delhi excise policy case on March 21. Later, he was moved to Tihar Jail.

PM Modi speaks on employment PM Modi told TOI that in BJP's 10-year regime created opportunities for youth across public, and private sectors and entrepreneurship. PM Modi claimed that Idia's unemployment rate has gone down from 6% to 3.2%. Over 8 crore new businesses have been started with Mudra alone; Labour force participation has increased to 57.9% from 49.8%, and the gig economy employs lakhs of youth, according to PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I regularly attend Rozgar Melas which is the largest-ever drive to give government jobs where we have given recruitment letters to lakhs of youth," PM Modi added.

(Kindly refresh page to read more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!